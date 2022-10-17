D Y Chandrachud appointed as next Chief Justice of India; to assume office on November 9

D Y Chandrachud appointed next Chief Justice of India

While Justice Lalit has a brief tenure of 74 days, Justice Chandrachud will serve as the CJI for two years

Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 17 2022, 18:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 20:47 ist
D Y Chandrachud. Credit: PTI Photo

Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud was on Monday appointed as the next Chief Justice of India.

He would be sworn in as the 50th CJI on November 9. With this, a record is slated to be made, as his father, Justice Y V Chandrachud, had also served as CJI between 1978 to 1985.

Incumbent CJI U U Lalit is slated to demit office on superannuation on November 8 after a brief tenure of 74 days. He has recommended the name of Justice Chandrachud as the CJI on a request by the Union government as per the Memorandum of Procedure.

Justice Chandrachud would have a fairly long tenure of over two years as he would retire on November 10, 2024.

On Monday, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju informed that a notification had been issued appointing Justice Chandrachud as the CJI. He also congratulated Justice Chandrachud by extending his best wishes.

Justice Chandrachud has been part of several landmark judgements including the right to privacy, Ayodhya case, Sabrimala case, decriminalising adultery provisions among others.

Also Read | From decrimalising 377 to right to privacy, landmark verdicts Justice D Y Chandrachud was part of

He was appointed Judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016.

Before that he had served as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court since October 31, 2013.

Justice Chandrachud was first appointed as a judge of the Bombay High Court on March 29, 2000.

He also served as Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 until year 2000.

In June, 1998, he was designated as senior advocate by the Bombay High Court.

Having obtained his LLM degree and a Doctorate in Juridical Sciences (SJD) from Harvard Law School, USA, Justice Chandrachud practised in Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court.

He passed BA with Honours in Economics from St Stephen's College, New Delhi and completed his LLB from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University.

