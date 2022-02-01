Daily coronavirus cases fall below 2 lakh, deaths rise to 1,192

Daily Covid cases fall below 2L, deaths rise to 1,192

Active cases now stand at 17,43,059 and daily positivity rate is now 11.69 per cent

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2022, 09:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 09:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

As India braces for its annual Budget for the year 2022-2023, the country's daily coronavirus cases dropped below 2 lakh on Tuesday.

India reported 1,67,059 new coronavirus cases, 1,192 deaths and 2,54,076 recoveries in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

Active cases now stand at 17,43,059 and daily positivity rate is now 11.69 per cent.

More to follow...

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

