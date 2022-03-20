Daily Covid-19 cases in India fall below 2,000

A total of 4,31,973 tests were conducted on Saturday, the ministry said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 20 2022, 08:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2022, 09:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP file photo

India's daily Covid-19 cases fell below the 2,000-mark on Sunday as the country reported 1,761 fresh infections. With this, the tally of total cases increased to 4,30,07,841, while the active cases declined to 26,240, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 5,16,479 with 127 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases continue to comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent with 3,196 fresh discharges on Saturday, the health ministry said.

More to follow...

