Daily Covid-19 cases in India fall below 2,000

India's daily Covid-19 cases fell below the 2,000-mark on Sunday as the country reported 1,761 fresh infections. With this, the tally of total cases increased to 4,30,07,841, while the active cases declined to 26,240, according to Union Health Ministry data.
The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 5,16,479 with 127 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases continue to comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent with 3,196 fresh discharges on Saturday, the health ministry said.
A total of 4,31,973 tests were conducted on Saturday
More to follow...
