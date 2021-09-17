Daily Covid-19 vaccination crosses 1-crore mark for fourth time

The number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far on Friday has already crossed the 1-crore mark, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Twitter.

PM @NarendraModi जी के जन्मदिवस पर देश ने 1:30 बजे तक अब तक सबसे तेज 1 करोड़ वैक्सीन लगाने का आँकड़ा पार कर लिया है, और हम निरंतर आगे बढ़ रहे है। मुझे विश्वास है की आज हम सभी टीकाकरण का नया कीर्तिमान बना कर प्रधानमंत्री जी को उपहार स्वरूप देंगे। #VaccineSeva #HappyBdayModiji pic.twitter.com/qw6jMrxFyu — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 17, 2021

At the time of writing, 1,03,95,404 doses of the vaccine had been administered.

As a gift to PM Modi, who celebrates his 71sth birthday today, the government aims to vaccinate a record number of people.

The daily Covid-19 vaccination in the country on September 6, August 31 and August 27 was over 1 crore.

Mandaviya on Thursday had called for a major push to the Covid-19 vaccination drive during Prime Minister Modi's birthday on Friday, saying it would be the perfect gift for him.

The BJP has asked its units across the country to help get a large number of people vaccinated on the occasion of prime minister's birthday.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30 crore, according to the ministry.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6, it said.

It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark and took only 13 days to reach 70 crore from 60 crore on Sep 7, the ministry said.

The total number of doses administered crossed 75 crore on September 13, it said.