Daily Covid deaths remain high despite dip in new cases

India reported the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases – 4,14,188 – on May 7. It has been on a steady decline since then with 2,22,315 new cases reported on Monday morning.

However, deaths due to the infectious disease continue to remain on the higher side with 4,454 deaths reported in the 24 hours ending Monday morning.

Deaths due to Covid-19 have been in the 4,000-range since May 7 when they first crossed the grim milestone.

Experts believe that the higher number of deaths could be because of slightly longer average time to death from hospitalisation during the current wave.

“A delay of two weeks for the peak of deaths after the cases have peaked is usually expected,” Rijo M John, Adjunct Professor, Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, told DH.

John said the deaths in India have not peaked despite the fact that it has been 18 days since the peak of cases has happened.

He said one of the reasons for the delayed peak of deaths could be because of Maharashtra and Delhi adding some backlog to the death tally.

“It may be also due to a slightly longer average time to death from hospitalization occurring in the present wave,” John said.

Anurag Agarwal, Director of the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology concurred with John and said that the death peak will be significantly after the new case peak. “Typically two weeks, but can be longer,” Agarwal said.

During the first wave, the peak in daily new cases – 97,894 – was reported on September 16. The peak in deaths too was – 1,290 – was reported on the same day. The deaths continued to be in the range of 1,000 till October 2, before starting to decline thereafter.

Two data points shared by the Health Ministry suggested that the decline in new cases was not due to inadequate testing. The average testing for the past four weeks has been stable in the 18 lakh daily tests range and increasing, while the case positivity rate has declined over the past two week.

The highest case positivity rate – 21.40 per cent – was reported in the week from May 4-10. It declined to 16.9 per cent in the week ending May 17 and further dipped to 12.09 per cent in the week ending May 24.