Daily petrol, diesel price hike now the new normal? Check Tuesday's rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices went up for the seventh time in eight days on Tuesday morning. The price of petrol and diesel increased by 80 paise and 70 paise in New Delhi, while the respective hikes were at 85 paise and 75 paise in Mumbai. With this, the cost of petrol was at Rs 100.21 per litre and Rs 115.04 in the national capital and the financial capital, respectively, while diesel was at Rs 91.47 per litre and Rs 99.25, respectively.
Among other metros, the price of petrol was Rs 105.94 (an increase of 76 paise) and diesel Rs 96 (an increase of 67 paise) in Chennai, while in Kolkata, the price of petrol was Rs 109.68 (an increase of 83 paise) and diesel Rs 94.62 (an increase of 70 paise).
More to follow...
