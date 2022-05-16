Dalai Lama attends Buddha Purnima event co-hosted by Centre

The Dalai Lama took part in a function co-hosted by the Centre on occasion of Buddha Purnima. The function, where the spiritual leader joined virtually, was attended by spiritual leaders of over two dozen countries. The Union Ministry of Culture was part of the event.

Addressing people on the occasion, the Dalai Lama said that “sages do not wash away unwholesome deeds with water”. “I respect all religious traditions. They are all of great value because they all teach compassion. However, only the Buddha asks us to examine his teaching in the way that a goldsmith tests the purity of gold. Only the Buddha commands us to do this,” the Buddhist spiritual leader said.

The event was co-hosted by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), and union minister Kishan Reddy, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakshi Lekhi were present. Leaders from Cambodia, Vietnam, South Korea, Mongolia, Russia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, the UK, Thailand, Mexico, Bangladesh, and Brazil, were present.

Buddha Purnima or Vesak, is celebrated by Buddhists to celebrate the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. Hindus celebrate the day as Guru Purnima.