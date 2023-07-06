Dalai Lama turns 88, Himachal Pradesh CM attends birthday celebrations

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama here on Thursday said his life is dedicated to helping sentient beings and bringing others as much benefit as possible.

He was speaking on the occasion of his 88th birthday.

"I dedicate this life that I have now to helping limitless sentient beings to the best of my ability, and until the end of space. I am determined to bring others as much benefit as I can," he said in a video clip.

"I urge you to adopt a courageous resolve such as I Lhomo Dhondup from Amdo has done. Please give support to my thoughts. What you have done so far was right.

"I am just one human being in the short term. I aspire to contribute to world peace in thought, word and death. While in the long term I pray that everyone may reach Buddhahood," he added.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu personally extended warm greetings to the Dalai Lama and participated in the celebrations held at the spiritual leader's temple in McLeodGanj in Dharamshala, a statement issued here said.

He said the people of the Tibetan community and Himachal Pradesh have a deep-rooted relationship, spanning a remarkable 75 years and highlighted the harmonious coexistence between the two communities and assured to extend a helping hand towards the welfare of the Tibetan community.

The Dalai Lama's life journey is replete with unwavering dedication and struggles, Sukhu said, exhorting everyone to draw inspiration from the teachings and experiences of the Dalai Lama and incorporate his thoughts into their own lives and lead on the path of spirituality.

Recognising the Dalai Lama as an embodiment of non-violence, compassion, and brotherhood, the chief minister said the Dalai Lama is known as a harbinger of love, peace, and fraternity worldwide.