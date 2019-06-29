Dalit girl attacked in suspected honour killing dies

A teenaged Dalit girl, who was alleged attacked an act of honour killing in Mettupalayam near here four days ago, died in a hospital early on Saturday, police said. 22-year-old Kanagaraj and his lover were attacked by his elder brother Vinodh Kumar, after he saw the couple together, the police said. Kanagaraj died on the spot, while the girl was critically injured and hospitalised, they said.

Vinod Kumar was arrested and lodged in the Central jail, they added.

The lovers had planned to tie the knot with their parents' blessings on June 25.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Scheduled Caste assured that it would recommend to the central and Tamil Nadu governments a strong legislation against honour killings, as demanded by people from various quarters.

L Murugan, the vice-chairman of the commission, who came here to inquire about the incident, told reporters this afternoon that he would suggest to the Centre the need for a strong legislation.

CPM politburo member M G Ramakrishnan, who visited the hospital, condemned the honour killing and urged both the Central and State government to provide protection to those involved in inter-caste marriage.