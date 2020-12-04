Dalits still face harassment under Yogi govt: Priyanka Gandhi

Dalits still face harassment under Yogi govt: Priyanka

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Dec 04 2020, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 23:01 ist
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged on Friday that Dalits were continuously facing atrocities and harassment under the Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a 'Dalit mahapanchayat' organised by the state Congress Scheduled Castes department through video conference, Priyanka Gandhi referred to the Hathras case and accused the state government of being indifferent to the case.

The Congress leader also mentioned about alleged cases of atrocities on the Dalits in Kanpur, Lalitpur and Azamgarh districts.

Priyanka Gandhi told party workers to stand with the people and raise their voices against these "atrocities". She said there should be active party workers in every village and they should fight for social justice.

