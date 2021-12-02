Dam Safety Bill gets Rajya Sabha nod

Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed Dam Safety Bill, which aims to set up an institutional mechanism for safety of specified dams in India amid Opposition parties' demand to send the proposed legislation to a select committee for scrutiny.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, the TMC and the DMK, demanded the government to send the Bill to a parliamentary select committee, saying it needs scrutiny as it is "unconstitutional and encroaches upon the states' rights"

The Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha in 2019, seeks to provide for surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of specified dams for the prevention of dam failure-related disasters and an institutional mechanism to ensure their safe functioning, and related matters.

Also Read — Massive outflow from Tungabhadra dam triggers flood in Karnataka districts

Though earlier many governments made an attempt to bring legislation aimed at the safety of reservoirs, they failed due to opposition from states. The several states apprehended that through this legislation, the Centre may try to encroach their rights on water supply.

Though the Bill was introduced first time in 2010 in Lok Sabha, it was withdrawn due to changes recommended by the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

According to the National Register of Large Dams, there are 5,745 large dams in India, of which 293 are over 100 years old, while 1,041 dams are between 50 and 100 years old.

Also Read — Kerala cries foul as Tamil Nadu opens Mullaperiyar dam shutters without notice

After Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat moved the Bill for the consideration of the House, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva moved an amendment to the Bill to send it to a select committee.

Moving the amendment, Siva said, "India is a union of states. The unique feature of our democracy and the Constitution is that it works on federalism. The states have their own rights. Entry 17 of the states' list provides for the states to make laws with regard to water supply, drainage, embankment etc."

Opposition Congress, TMC, CPI (M), AIADMK and DMK said the Bill does not give guarantee to states whether their rights will be protected.



Watch the latest DH Videos here: