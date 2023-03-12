Dandi March a determined effort against injustice: PM

Dandi March will be remembered as determined effort against injustice: PM Modi

The Salt Satyagraha March, also known as the Dandi March of 1930, was a landmark event in the history of India's freedom struggle

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 12 2023, 13:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 13:18 ist
A visitor looks at photographs of the 'Dandi March' at a museum inside the Sabarmati Ashram, in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo

On the anniversary of the historic "Dandi March" on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and all others who took part in it, and said it will be remembered as a determined effort against various forms of injustice.

The Salt Satyagraha March, also known as the Dandi March of 1930, was a landmark event in the history of India's freedom struggle.

As part of the Civil Disobedience Movement against the British rule, "satyagrahis" led by Gandhi marched from the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to the coastal village of Dandi from March 12 to April 5, 1930 and made salt from seawater, breaking the Salt Law imposed by the British.

"I pay homage to Bapu and all those who took part in the Dandi March. This was an important event in our nation's history," Modi said in a tweet.

It will be remembered as a determined effort against various forms of injustice, he added.

