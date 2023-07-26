Dangers, challenges before army likely to get more complex: General Pande

Paying rich tributes to the valour of the Indian army on the 24th Kargil Vijay Divas, Army Chief General Manoj Pande Wednesday said the dangers and challenges before the armed forces are likely to get more complex in the future and India needs to be ready to face them.

“Dangers and challenges before us are likely to get complex in the future, we need to be ready," he told reporters at the Kargil War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.

Also Read: Kargil Vijay Diwas: A day of pain and pride for kin of bravehearts who made supreme sacrifice

“We have been working on adaptive, resilient and responsive processes. Our Army will emerge as a technology-enabled and future-ready force to deal with security challenges,” the Army chief added.

Addressing a commemoration event after laying a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in memory of the fallen soldiers in the icy heights of Kargil General Pandey said, “The country will never forget the supreme sacrifice of our soldiers in the 1999 Kargil war.”

Recalling ‘Operation Vijay’, he said that it was a difficult and a high-intensity military operation in the icy and unforgiving heights of Kargil.

