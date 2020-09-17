Data collected by Shenzen 'no different' than US peers: Report

Technology firm Shenzen Zhenhua has said it was privately owned and that its partners did not have any background in the Chinese military or government. It added that its operation was not illegal or unreasonable, according to a report by The Indian Express.

This comes after a report claimed that a Shenzen-based firm with links to the Chinese government is monitoring over 10,000 Indian individuals and organisations in its global database of "foreign targets".

Also read: Leaked database shows Chinese firm watching over 2 million people, including top Indian leaders, diplomats

DH could not independently verify this report.

Although the firm did not deny that its clients include government and military, it told the publication that its “current clients include higher education institutions and think tanks” in China.

“The Overseas Key Information Database (OKIDB) does exist, but not as magical as media reported, it merely connects individuals to the social media they use.

“There is nothing about the operations that are illegal or unreasonable. We collect information from public sources that are accessible to everyone. But we do not get private information from confidential sources such as chat histories, psychological profiles or anything that the user chooses to conceal,” a representative of Zhenhua said.

Amid reports of the snooping on some Indian leaders, the Indian government had taken up the issue with the Chinese envoy, according to a letter by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Congress leader K C Venugopal.

Jaishankar in his letter said that in their statement, a representative of Shenzen Zhenhua has stated that the data collected was from open sources and is no different from its peer organisations in western countries. The minister said they have denied accessing private information from confidential sources.

“Zhenhua is a privately owned company established in April 2018. All of its partners are natural persons without backgrounds in the Chinese military or the government, and some were previously in the information technology business."

“Our data are all public data on the internet. This is just data integration. Its operations, which involve collecting and ‘mobilising’ data, are 100 per cent from open sources with no data mining and is no different from its Western peers, such as US public tracking platforms called EveryPolitician and GovTrack,” a representative told the publication.