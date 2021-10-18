Day after Ramleela skit sparks social media fury, AIIMS rings warning bells

A day after the AIIMS Students’ Association apologised for a Ramleela skit that drew social media ire, the premier medical institute here on Monday warned all its unions of students and employees to desist from such acts, failing which disciplinary action will be taken against them.

In an advisory, the AIIMS registrar stated that a number of complaints have been received regarding the performance, and uploading on social media, of an "offensive" skit/play performed in the hostel premises of AIIMS Delhi.

"This has been viewed seriously. This advisory is issued to all unions/associations of students, staff, employees etc. of AllMS New Delhi to desist from such acts and behaviour and this should not be repeated in future, failing which necessary disciplinary action will be taken.

"The office bearers of all unions/associations may kindly bring this to the notice of their members and comply with this advisory fully," it added.

The AIIMS Students’ Association had issued apology on Sunday after video clips of the Ramleela skit performed by some students of the institute drew widespread social media condemnation for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The skit, allegedly giving a modern spin to some characters of Ramayana with a comic flavour, was performed on the occasion of Dussehra by some first-year MBBS students near the hostel quadrangle at the AIIMS campus.

It caused outrage among netizens with many alleging it was disrespectful of religious sentiments.

Responding to the criticism, the students’ body issued an apology through a tweet.

"A video clip of a Ramleela skit done by some students of AIIMS has been circulating on social media. On behalf of the students, we apologise for the conduct of this skit which was not meant to hurt anyone's sentiments. We will ensure that no such activity takes place in the future," it had said.

Taking note of the matter, the AIIMS administration had held a discussion with the students, an official said, adding, "The students, realising the sensitivity of the issue, have apologised and issued a tweet. They have assured that such an incident won't recur."

The official had also said that the skit was not part of any official activity or event and the students had organised it on their own.

