Day after testing positive for virus, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says virus not to be feared, seen without mask

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, expressed gratitude to health workers, lauding them for saving lives by risking themselves. The minister also said that coronavirus was not to be feared, urging people to get treated if they were showing symptoms.

However in the video in his tweet, Chouhan was not wearing a mask.

"I express gratitude to all Corona warriors who are saving lives by risking their own. No need to fear Corona. As soon as you see symptoms, get tested and don't hide it so treatment can begin. Major weapons against Corona are masks&6 ft distance. Should use them"