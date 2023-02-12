Days aren't far away where India can build its own aircraft in Bengaluru: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said days are not far away where India can manufacture its own aircraft particularly in Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister also said he is in talks with the people involved in the business across the globe to make it happen.

"Bengaluru manufactures all parts required for an aircraft. My ambitious dream is that the day should not be far away where we can build own aircraft in our country that too in Bengaluru," Bommai said during the curtain raiser event here for the Aero India show.

The 14th edition of India's largest aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India, takes off here on Monday.

"I am trying very hard and talking to the people concerned internationally. That day is not far away where India can build its own aircraft," the Chief Minister said.

Hailing Bengaluru, Bommai said the city is a hub and future for aerospace industry and thus it is the best place to host Aero India show.

"We can showcase the capabilities of our Indian aero space technologies, manufacturing units both in commercial and defence aircraft building in the show," the Chief Minister added.

Bommai gave credit for those who had invested their intelligence in Bengaluru to build an Aero Space ecosystem.

He lauded the Centre, which successfully conducted the Aero India show during the COVID time when the Paris Aero Show was cancelled due to the pandemic.

"Hosting Aero Show during Covid speaks the capabilities of our defence and aerospace industry. It has increased our confidence," the Chief Minister said.

The Aero India show this time has become the biggest event in terms of exhibits, presence of large contingent of the foreign defence industry, number of CEOs attending and large number of displays which had never happened in the past, he said.

According to Bommai, the curtain raiser is an important and significant because it shows that right things are being done at the right place for the future of the country.