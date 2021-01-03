DCGI to brief media on Covid-19 vaccine at 11 am today

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) will brief media at 11 am today on Covid-19 vaccine.

On Saturday, a regulatory expert panel accorded its stamp of approval on the emergency use of a second Covid-19 vaccine - a home-grown one this time - in India in as many days, providing the administration with more options to vaccinate 30 crore Indians by July.

The second vaccine cleared by the subject expert committee of the Central Drug Standards Control Organisation is Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, developed in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology, Pune, which isolated the vaccine strain.

The SEC granted permission to the Bharat Biotech's vaccine for restricted use in an emergency situation in the public interest, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.