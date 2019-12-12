DCW members demand capital punishment for rapists

Several members of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took out a protest march on Thursday morning demanding capital punishment for rapists.

The march started near Rajghat. The protestors were scheduled to go towards the Parliament.

Police said the protesters will be stopped near Jantar Mantar and they would not be allowed to march ahead as the Parliament session is going on.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal, who is on hunger strike, had on Monday written a letter to Union minister Smriti Irani demanding that the government distribute thousands of crores of rupees accumulated in the Nirbhaya fund among the state governments.

Photo by PTI