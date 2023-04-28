DCW to issue notice to police, DMRC after video of man masturbating in metro goes viral

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) will issue a notice to city police and DMRC in connection with a viral video of a man allegedly masturbating in the train, its chairman Swati Maliwal said on Friday.

Calling the incident 'sickening', Maliwal has demanded strictest action in the matter.

"Came across a viral video where a man can be seen shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to ensure strictest possible action against this shameful act," she tweeted.