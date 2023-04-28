Man masturbating on metro: DCW to pull up cops, DMRC

DCW to issue notice to police, DMRC after video of man masturbating in metro goes viral

Calling the incident 'sickening', Maliwal has demanded strictest action in the matter

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 28 2023, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 16:16 ist
DCW chief Swati Maliwal. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) will issue a notice to city police and DMRC in connection with a viral video of a man allegedly masturbating in the train, its chairman Swati Maliwal said on Friday.

Calling the incident 'sickening', Maliwal has demanded strictest action in the matter.

"Came across a viral video where a man can be seen shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to ensure strictest possible action against this shameful act," she tweeted.

Delhi Commission for Women
DCW
Swati Maliwal
India News
Delhi
DMRC
Delhi Police

