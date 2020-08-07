DDA partners with CSCs to rollout PM-UDAY to provide ownership rights

Residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi can now walk into their nearest Common Services Centers (CSC) to apply for ownership rights to their property, with CSC and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) partnering to roll out Pradhan Mantri Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY).

The DDA has tied up with CSC e-Governance Services India Limited, a special purpose vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics & IT managing the CSC scheme, for carrying out online registration of citizens under the scheme as well as filing of applications for conferment of right in unauthorized colonies.

As a first step, the Village Level Entrepreneur of CSC will help the resident to register under the scheme through the DDA’s e-Portal by entering the property details. Once the form is submitted, the VLE will provide the print-out of the Acknowledgement Receipt to the resident. The receipt will contain the unique Registration Number and details of the Empaneled GIS Agencies for fixing geo-coordinates of the property.

Once the empanelled GIS Agency visits the property and uploads the geo-coordinates on the DDA portal, the resident will receive a unique "GIS ID" on the registered mobile number and email ID.

The resident can then visit the CSC for filing application form through PM-UDAY portal. Along with the filling of the form, the scanned copies of documents like the General Power of Attorney (GPA), Sale Deed, Will, Payment Receipt, Documentary Proof of Construction, Electricity Bill, Property Tax Mutation, Affidavits, etc. will also be uploaded. Once the form is submitted and payment made, the VLE will provide a printout of the final submitted application with the Unique Case ID to the resident.

"With the scheme and service being extended by CSCs, citizens can use the digital processes through facilitation by VLEs who are from nearby communities," Dinesh Tyagi, Chief Executive Officer of Common Service Centre said.