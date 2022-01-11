DDMA orders private offices in Delhi to work from home

In the wake of spike in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed all private offices, barring those under exempted categories in the national capital, to send their employees to work from home.

"All private offices, except those which are falling under the 'Exempted Category' as prescribed in DDMA's GRAP order dated 08.08.21. The practice of work from home shall be followed," the order read.

Till now, offices were asked to function with half their employees in office and the rest at home. Government offices in the national capital are already working with 50 per cent capacity.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal after chairing the DDMA meet on Monday afternoon had announced that restaurants in the national capital have been closed for dine-in options amid a surge in the Covid-19 cases and only takeaways will be allowed.

Besides, only one weekly market per day per zone will be allowed to operate.

The governor also said that the health department has been advised to make adequate arrangements for the additional manpower in hospitals and to scale up the vaccination efforts, including those in the population between 15 and 18 years.

"After detailed discussion with experts it was advised to adhere to the strategy of Test, Track &Treat with emphasis on enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour to contain the spread of infection," Baijal further tweeted.

The LG also emphasised the extra vigilance and importance of strict adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines.

The DDMA meeting decided that the restrictions will be tightened further in the national capital amidst the spike in Covid-19 cases, but there will be no lockdown for now.

Delhi reported a 25 per cent surge in Covid-19 cases after recording 19,166 fresh cases. With this, the infection tally has climbed to 15,68,896.

Meanwhile, the city has recorded 17 Covid deaths on the second consecutive day, pushing the death toll to 25,177.

