Deadline for submission of bids for office buildings under Central Vista project extended to July 30

The CPWD has once again extended the last date for submission of bids to July 30 for three new office buildings under the Common Central Secretariat being built as part of the government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

Earlier, the deadline for submission and opening of bids was pushed from June 16 to June 23 and then to July 14.

Citing administrative reasons, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) said the last date for submission and opening of bids has been extended to July 30.

In April, the CPWD had invited bids for the three new office buildings under the Common Central Secretariat along Rajpath to be built at a cost of Rs 3,269 crore and an amount of Rs 139 crore was set aside for maintenance for a five-year period.

These new buildings will come up on the plot where the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts is currently located.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the power corridor of the country -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a Common Central Secretariat, a revamp of the three-km-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and new residences for the prime minister and the vice president.