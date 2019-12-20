Death penalty to 4 convicts of Jaipur bomb blast

A special court in Jaipur sentences four convicts in Jaipur blast to death.

The case dates back to May 13, 2008, in which eight blasts in a span of 20 minutes killed 71 people and left 185 injured.

On May 13 (Tuesday), 2008, the first blast burst at Manak Chowk, was followed by blasts at Chandpole Hanuman temple, Sanganeri Gate Hanuman temple, Johri Bazar, Badi Chaupar, Choti Chaupar, Tripolia, Sargasuli. Moreover, two of the blasts took place next to Police station at Manak Chowk and Kotwali police thana. According to the charge sheet filed by the special investigation team (SIT), the eight bombs were detonated between 7.20 pm and 7.45 pm. All these places where blasts erupted on the fateful nightfall in the old city amidst the rush hour.

#Jaipurblast Death penalty to 4 convicts. A special court in Jaipur sentences four convicts in #Jaipur blast to death. Case dates back to May 13, 2008 in which eight blasts in span of 20 minutes killed 71 people amd left 185 injured .@DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/kKXfr0qqwU — Tabeenah Anjum (@TabeenahAnjum) December 20, 2019

The responsibility of these blasts was owned up by the Indian Mujahideen whose 11 members were involved in the barbaric act.

The Special Operation Group and SIT initially investigated the case. Later the Rajasthan government had set up the anti-terror squad (ATS), which took over the investigation from SIT. The charge sheet was filed against the five accused who were arrested named as Shahbaz Hussain, Mohammed Saif, Sarvar Azami, Saif-ur-Rahman and Salman.

Also Read: Four convicted in 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blast case

While two of the accused Mohammad Atik and Sajid Chhota died in an encounter with police at Batla House, Delhi, in 2008. Last year Delhi police arrested one more accused Ariz Khan alias Junaid. Out of the 11 accused, three are still absconding.

As many as eight FIRs were registered in the matter (four in Kotawali police station) and (four in Manak Chowk Police station) in the Jaipur old city under various sections of the IPC.