Death threat to Tiwari; SMS says 'can kill Modi too'

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari has received a threat message through SMS where the sender has claimed that he is under compulsion to murder him and he can even kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi if there is a need to do so.

Tiwari received the text message from an unknown person who claimed that he is under "extreme compulsion" to murder the Delhi BJP chief as also threatened to kill the Prime Minister "if need be".

He has informed the police about the message and police has started looking into the threat message. A senior police official said they are in the process of identifying the sender of the message.

Tiwari received the message on Friday 12.52 PM but he saw it on Saturday evening only, following which he immediately informed the police.

"I am sorry that I am the one who has been extremely compelled to kill you. I never imagined this but I am compelled to do so. If there is a need, I will not only kill not just Manoj Tiwari but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other people also," the message in Hindi read.