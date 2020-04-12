Death toll due to coronavirus rises to 273; cases climb to 8,356

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 273 and the number of cases to 8,356 in the country on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 7,367, as many as 715 people were cured and discharged and one had migrated, it said.

As many as 34 new deaths have been reported since Saturday evening, the ministry said.

So far, Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 127, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 36, Gujarat at 22 and Delhi at 19.

Punjab has registered 11 deaths while Tamil Nadu reported 10 fatalities and Telengana nine.

Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported six deaths each while West Bengal has registered five deaths.

Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh have reported four and five deaths respectively. Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each.

Two deaths have been reported from Kerala. Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Assam reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry data.

The death toll on Friday evening was 242.

However, a PTI tally of numbers reported by various states as on 9 pm on Saturday showed at least 287 deaths due to COVID-19.

There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the number of cases announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states.

According to the ministry's data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 1,761, followed by Delhi at 1,069 and Tamil Nadu at 969.

The cases have gone up to 700 in Rajasthan, followed by 532 in Madhya Pradesh, 504 in Telengana and and 452 in Uttar Pradesh.

Kerala has reported 364 cases and Andhra Pradesh 381. Gujarat has 432 positive patients so far.

Novel coronavirus cases have risen to 214 in Karnataka, 207 in Jammu and Kashmir and 177 in Haryana.

Punjab has 151 positive patients so far while West Bengal has 124 cases.

Bihar has reported 63 cases and Odisha 50.

Thirty-five people were infected with the virus in Uttarakhand while Assam has 29 patients, followed by Himachal Pradesh with 32 cases.

"State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," the ministry said on its website.