Death toll due to COVID-19 climbs to 153 in West Bengal

With 10 deaths in last 24 hours, the death toll due to COVID-19 in West Bengal climbed to 153 in West Bengal on Friday. Earlier 72 had died to comorbidities in the state.

The number of cases in the state also witnessed a spike in the number of as 84 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The active cases in Bengal stand in 1407.

The results of ramped-up testing reflected in the number of samples tested in the last 24 hours with 6706 samples tested. So far 69,543 samples have been tested in the state.

Kolkata continued to remain a cause of concern for the state government with 623 active cases and 99 deaths directly due to the virus.

It is followed by Howrah district which currently has 370 active cases out of which 23 were detected in the last 24 hours. So far there have been 24 deaths directly due to COVID-19 in Howrah.

The third spot is occupied by the North 24 Paraganas district with 175 active cases and 24 deaths directly due to the virus.