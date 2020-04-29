Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 1,008, cases climb 31,787: Health Ministry

'COVID-19 toll rises to 1,008, cases climb to 31,787'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 29 2020, 18:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2020, 18:49 ist
A municipal worker wearing a hazmat suits crosses a barrier during a door to door survey on residential area during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Kolkata on April 29, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

Death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,008 and the number of cases climbed to 31,787 in the country on Wednesday, registering a record jump of 71 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

There has been a spike of 1,813 cases since Tuesday evening.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stand at 22,982, while 7,796 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

"Thus, around 24.52 per cent of the patients have recovered so far," a Health Ministry official said.

The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.

A total of 71 deaths were reported since Tuesday evening of which 31 fatalities were from Maharashtra, 19 from Gujarat, six from Madhya Pradesh, five each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, two from West Bengal and one each from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

Of the 1,008 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 400 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 181, Madhya Pradesh at 119, Delhi at 54, Rajasthan at 51, Uttar Pradesh at 36 and Andhra Pradesh at 31

