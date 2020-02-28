Death toll in Delhi violence climbs to 39

Death toll in Delhi violence climbs to 39

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 28 2020, 12:11pm ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2020, 12:31pm ist
Relatives and friends of Rahul Thakur, 23, who died in this week's sectarian riots in India's capital over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's citizenship law, mourn before his cremation in New Delhi. (AFP Photo)

The death toll in Delhi's communal violence climbed to 39 on Friday, a Delhi health department official said on Friday.

There were some areas of normalcy in the riot-hit localities of northeast Delhi with shops opening.

Nearly 7,000 paramilitary forces have been deployed in the affected areas of the northeast district since Monday. Hundreds of Delhi police personnel are on the ground to maintain peace.

More than 200 people have been injured in the communal clashes that broke out on Monday. The areas affected include Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi
Violence
Citizenship Act
Death
Comments (+)
 