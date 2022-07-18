Debunking fake news not crime: Amnesty India on Zubair

Debunking fake news is not crime: Amnesty India on Zubair case

The Supreme Court has directed that no precipitative steps be taken against Zubair in connection with five FIRs in UP

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 18 2022, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 20:40 ist
Mohammed Zubair, a journalist and co-founder of fact checking website Alt News, being taken to jail from Patiala House court. Credit: PTI File Photo

Human rights group Amnesty India has demanded immediate and unconditional release of fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, saying debunking fake news is not a crime.

Separate FIRs have been lodged against Zubair in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, and Hathras districts of Uttar Pradesh on charges of allegedly hurting religious feelings, making sarcastic remarks on news anchors, disrespecting Hindu gods, and putting out inflammatory posts

Also Read-- No precipitative action against Zubair until July 20: SC to Uttar Pradesh police

The Supreme Court Monday directed that no precipitative steps be taken against Zubair in connection with five FIRs in Uttar Pradesh.

Amnesty India said Zubair's continuing detention is an alarming reminder that "you are not allowed to speak the truth in India".

"Debunking fake news is not a crime. @zoo_bear must be immediately and unconditionally released. #FreeZubair #ProtectDissent," it said in a tweet.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amnesty India
Alt News
Uttar Pradesh
India News
Mohammed Zubair

What's Brewing

Mairaj Khan wins historic skeet gold at ISSF World Cup

Mairaj Khan wins historic skeet gold at ISSF World Cup

How the James Webb Telescope lets us see first galaxies

How the James Webb Telescope lets us see first galaxies

How status, family background affect risk of dementia

How status, family background affect risk of dementia

Signs someone has gone through narcissistic abuse

Signs someone has gone through narcissistic abuse

Dasada: A land of wild, dramatic beauty

Dasada: A land of wild, dramatic beauty

 