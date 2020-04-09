Deccan Herald E-paper: April 09, 2020 Edition

Dear Reader,
We know that you rely on your trusted newspaper Deccan Herald for credible and accurate information every day. In the time of lockdown, if you haven’t received a copy of your newspaper, don’t worry, Deccan Herald has got your back.
Here is today’s edition of the newspaper and beat the lockdown blues.
Stay healthy, stay safe.
Comments (+)
No press, no family: Space crew set for launch
COVID-19: Low public spend on healthcare a challenge?
Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium
Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources
Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover
Conduct free COVID-19 tests at pvt labs: Supreme Court