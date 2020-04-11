Deccan Herald E-paper: April 11, 2020 Edition

Deccan Herald E-paper: April 11, 2020 Edition

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 11 2020, 07:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 07:00 ist

Dear Reader,

We know that you rely on your trusted newspaper Deccan Herald for credible and accurate information every day. In the time of lockdown, if you haven’t received a copy of your newspaper, don’t worry, Deccan Herald has got your back.

Here is today’s edition of the newspaper and beat the lockdown blues.

Stay healthy, stay safe.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Newspaper
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: Counting the dead, a difficult process

Coronavirus: Counting the dead, a difficult process

COVID-19: J&K govt puts Durbar Move practice on hold

COVID-19: J&K govt puts Durbar Move practice on hold

Emergence of SARI-COVID-19 link alarms health officials

Emergence of SARI-COVID-19 link alarms health officials

Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?

Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?

'Ensure mentally ill people are safe during COVID-19'

'Ensure mentally ill people are safe during COVID-19'

COVID-19: Boris Johnson back to hospital ward

COVID-19: Boris Johnson back to hospital ward

 