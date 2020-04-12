Deccan Herald E-paper: April 12, 2020 Edition

Deccan Herald E-paper: April 12, 2020 Edition

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Apr 12 2020, 07:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 07:00 ist

Dear Reader,

We know that you rely on your trusted newspaper Deccan Herald for credible and accurate information every day. In the time of lockdown, if you haven’t received a copy of your newspaper, don’t worry, Deccan Herald has got your back.

Here is today’s edition of the newspaper and beat the lockdown blues.

Stay healthy, stay safe.

