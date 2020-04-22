Deccan Herald E-paper: April 22, 2020 Edition

Dear Reader,
We know that you rely on your trusted newspaper Deccan Herald for credible and accurate information every day. In the time of lockdown, if you haven’t received a copy of your newspaper, don’t worry, Deccan Herald has got your back.
Here is today’s edition of the newspaper and beat the lockdown blues.
Half of world's locked-down pupils lack computer: UN
Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'
Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN
Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata
India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning
'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'
States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA