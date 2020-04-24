Deccan Herald E-paper: April 24, 2020 Edition

Dear Reader,
We know that you rely on your trusted newspaper Deccan Herald for credible and accurate information every day. In the time of lockdown, if you haven’t received a copy of your newspaper, don’t worry, Deccan Herald has got your back.
Here is today’s edition of the newspaper and beat the lockdown blues.
Comments (+)
COVID-19: 50-yr-old bacteria drug makes comeback
No bars, no alcohol, lockdown sobering for millions
Fitch sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21
I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots
Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns
Developing world needs $1 tn debt write-off: UN agency