Deccan Herald E-paper: April 3, 2020 Edition

Dear Reader,
We know that you rely on your trusted newspaper Deccan Herald for credible and accurate information every day. In the time of lockdown, if you haven’t received a copy of your newspaper, don’t worry, Deccan Herald has got your back.
Here is today’s edition of the newspaper and beat the lockdown blues.
Stay healthy, stay safe.
Divided city: Fences split coronavirus-scarred Wuhan
Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight
Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting
Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus
India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes
How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis
Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times
Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice
Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?