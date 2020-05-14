Deccan Herald E-paper: May 14, 2020 Edition

Dear Reader,
We know that you rely on your trusted newspaper Deccan Herald for credible and accurate information every day. In the time of lockdown, if you haven’t received a copy of your newspaper, don’t worry, Deccan Herald has got your back.
Read the e-paper here: www.deccanheraldepaper.com
Fake texts on ICMR lists on Dos, Don'ts post lockdown
RSS watchword Swadeshi could be BJP's next big thing
How safe are our children from COVID-19?
Are Vegans immune to COVID-19?
Scientists decode how COVID-19 disease kills people
India to plan tax holiday to win new investments
Comet Swan to light up the sky before sunrise