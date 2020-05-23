Deccan Herald E-paper: May 23, 2020 Edition

Dear Reader,
We know that you rely on your trusted newspaper Deccan Herald for credible and accurate information every day. In the time of lockdown, if you haven’t received a copy of your newspaper, don’t worry, Deccan Herald has got your back.
Read the e-paper here: http://www.deccanheraldepaper.com
Disrupted vaccinations pose threat to 80 mn kids: UN
When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle
Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food
COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study
COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge
'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'
Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day
73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown
Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state
Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?