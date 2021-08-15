Decentralised production will help Indian economy: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said decentralised production will help India’s economy to generate employment and self-employment opportunities.

A “controlled consumerism” is necessary to ensure there is no exploitation of natural resources, Bhagwat said after hoisting the national flag at a Mumbai school on the 75th Independence Day. The standard of living should not be decided by how much we earn, but by how much we give back, the RSS chief said.

“We will be happy when we consider the welfare of all. To be happy, we need sound finances and for this, we need financial strength," Bhagwat said. Being ‘swadeshi’ means doing business “on our terms and conditions”, Bhagwat said.

“The job of the government has to be to support and encourage industries. The government should give directions to produce what is important for the development of the country," he said. Production needs to be people-centric, Bhagwat said. The focus should be on research and development, MSMEs and cooperation sectors, he added.