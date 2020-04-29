Decision on Class 10 and 12 exams after lockdown ends: CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education, on Wednesday, said all the remaining board exams for Class 10 and 12 will be conducted after assessing the situation once the nationwide anti-COVID-19 lockdown ends on May 3.

Examinations for 29 subjects of Class 10 and 12 were affected due to the riots in north-east Delhi and the COVID-19 outbreak across the country.

The Board said adequate time of 10 days will be given to all stakeholders before starting the examinations.

The Board examinations for Class 10 will be conducted only in the schools affected by the riots in north-east Delhi in February.

For Class 12, examinations would be held for 12 subjects in the entire country and 11 subjects in north-east Delhi.

“It is also informed examinations of all subjects of Class 10 and 12, as mentioned in Press Release, will be conducted after assessing the situation after the lockdown is over,” a CBSE statement issued by Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, said.

Among the subjects for which exams for Class 12 are set to be conducted across India are Business Studies, Geography, Computer Science (old and new), Hindi (elective and core), Home Science, Sociology Information Practice (old and new), Information Technology and Biotechnology.

In north-east Delhi, Class 12 examinations will be held for English Elective (N&C), English Core, Mathematics, Economics, Biology, Political Science, History, Physics, Accountancy and Chemistry.

Class 10 students in north-east Delhi will appear for six subjects – Hindi Course (A&B) English Comms, English Language and Literature, Science, Social Science.

On Tuesday, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ appealed to states to start the evaluation process of answer sheets of board exams and facilitate CBSE to evaluate answer sheets of students in their respective states.

The CBSE statement on board exams came a day after the Delhi government urged the Centre to promote Class 10 and Class 12 students based on internal exams.