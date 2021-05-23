Decision on Class 12 board exams to be taken at the in next few days: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

A broad consensus emerged on conducting the Class 12 board examinations – with selective subjects and in a staggered manner – at a meeting convened by the Centre with state education ministers on Sunday.

However, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the states have been further given time till Tuesday (May 25) to make suggestions in writing before the Centre took a final decision in the next few days.

Two proposals were on the table – conduct exams as usual at examination centres but for fewer subjects or shorten the duration of the exam to 90 minutes with an emphasis on objective type questions.

The board also proposed to increase the examination centres to ensure social distancing.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who chaired the meeting, said the priority of the government was to conduct all examinations in a safe and secure environment. The meeting was held against the backdrop of a sustained campaign by parents and students to cancel the board exams citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“While a broad consensus was there, however, it was decided that states and UTs may like to further examine the matter and send their feedback in writing by May 25,” an Education Ministry statement said.

While Education Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka spoke in favour of holding Class 12 exams, those from Maharashtra and Delhi insisted on vaccination of students and teachers before going ahead with the exams.

“We cannot play with the safety of students just to fulfill our stubborn wishes,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters here.

Nishank said the Class 12 board exams and the All India Entrance Examinations were crucial in shaping the future and defining the careers of students.

As many as 14 lakh students have registered for Class 12 examinations with the CBSE and several others with the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations.

Besides Singh and Nishank, union ministers Smriti Irani and Prakash Javadekar – both former union education ministers – attended the virtual meeting with state education ministers.

Earlier on April 14, the Central Board of Secondary Education postponed the Class XII exams and a decision on the exams would be taken on June 1.