Decision on international flights depends on other countries: Hardeep Singh Puri

India may start thinking on resuming international commercial flights only after domestic operations reach 50% of the pre-COVID-19 levels, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Saturday.

Puri, addressing a press conference here, also said the decision on international flights also hinged on other countries being open to receive flights from India.

He said claims about resumption of international aviation required a reality check as countries across the world were granting conditional access to foreign visitors.

The minister said some countries in the Persian Gulf had started accepting foreign visitors and those keen to travel there could opt for Vande Bharat flights operated by Air India to those destinations.

Puri said till date 2,75,000 Indians who were stranded abroad have been brought back to country by Vande Bharat flights and private charters.

The minister also announced phase four of the Vande Bharat mission to evacuate stranded Indians abroad involving 1,050 flights, 750 of which have been offered to the private airlines.

He said resumption of international flights will also have to factor in domestic connectivity, which is still turning the corner.

“In pre-COVID-19 days, we had a fairly robust civil aviation sector that ferries 3,00,000-3,50,000 passengers per day,” Puri said. He said since the resumption of domestic flights on May 25, the passenger traffic has increased to 72,000 passengers per day.

“At present we have allowed only 33% flights to operate and flights are not operating in full capacity even now. We will open more routes where there is more demand. We are ready to take it to up to even 40-45% capacity,” the minister said.

Air India Disinvestment

Asked about the disinvestment in Air India, Puri said he believed that the national air carrier was a first class asset.

“I have never been as hopeful and confident on Air India disinvestment as I am now,” the minister said.

The government had initiated the process for sale of 100% stake in Air India, but the process got delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.