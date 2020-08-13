Decision to cancel final exams would impact education standard, UGC tells SC

The UGC has defended before the Supreme Court its notification issued on July 6, which ordered all varsities to conduct final year examinations by September 30, saying it was clearly in the long-term interest of students.

"Conducting final examinations, be it in the form of program-ending terminal semester examination or final annual examination, is a crucial step in the academic career of a student," it said.

It also said that the decision by the Maharashtra and Delhi government to cancel the examinations would directly impact the standards of higher education in the country, which the UGC is statutorily obligated to maintain.

The guidelines issued on July 6 are based on the recommendations of experts and have been made after due deliberation by taking into account the Covid-19 situation and balancing all relevant factors, it pointed out.

The UGC adequately accounted for the prevailing circumstances resulting from the coronavirus pandemic because it provided sufficient time till the end of September 2020 to conduct the final year or terminal semester examinations after following the prescribed protocols and procedures relating to Covid-19.

In an affidavit to a batch of petition filed by Praneeth K, a Bengaluru resident, who challenged the decision, the higher education regulator said it permitted universities and institutions the flexibility to conduct their final year in online, offline (pen and paper) or blended (online + offline) mode precisely for the reason that online examinations may not be feasible in the case of every university or institution.