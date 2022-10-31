'Deeply concerned': Mamata on Gujarat bridge collapse

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed concern over the collapse of a bridge in Gujarat's Morbi city.

Condoling the deaths in the mishap, Banerjee said that she was praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.

"I am deeply concerned about the tragic bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat, that has cost several innocent lives and left many trapped. My deep condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery," she tweeted.

Taking a dig, state transport minister Snehasish Chakraborty asked if the West Bengal BJP will be sending a "fact-finding team" to Gujarat to find the cause of the collapse.

He was referring to the "fact-finding team" sent by the opposition party to Jalpaiguri district where eight people had died in a flash flood in the Mal river during immersion of Durga Puja idols.

"The BJP never loses any opportunity to disturb the West Bengal government and find fault even in natural calamities. Will they explain now if any commission was shared between the ruling party leaders and the contractors while renovating the bridge that collapsed in Gujarat," Chakraborty asked.

State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said TMC should desist from doing "cheap politics" over a tragedy.

"The TMC cannot deflect attention about its gross misdeeds by trying to capitalise on a tragedy," he said.

At least 60 people died as the century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed around 6.30 pm, officials said.

The bridge, which reopened four days ago after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed, they said.