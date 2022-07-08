Deeply distressed by attack on dear friend Abe: PM Modi

Deeply distressed by attack on dear friend Shinzo Abe: PM Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 08 2022, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 12:30 ist
Prime minister Narendra Modi and japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe. Credit: AFP Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep distress at the attack on former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, who is in a critical condition after being shot during a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan. 

Abe was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials in Japan said.

"Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan," Modi tweeted.

 

