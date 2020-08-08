'Deeply distressed to hear about plane crash at Kerala'

Deeply distressed to hear about tragic plane crash at Kerala's Kozhikode: President Ram Nath Kovind

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 08 2020, 00:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 00:03 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind. Credit: PTI Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said he was deeply distressed to hear about the tragic plane accident at Kerala’s Kozhikode airport and his thoughts and prayers were with the affected passengers, crew members and their families.

Kovind said he spoke to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and enquired about the situation there.

“Deeply distressed to hear about the tragic plane crash of Air India Express flight at Kozhikode, Kerala. Spoke to @KeralaGovernor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan and inquired about the situation. Thoughts and prayers with affected passengers, crew members and their families,” the President tweeted.

At least 16 people were killed and several others injured when a Dubai-Calicut Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew on board overshot the runway at Kozhikode and fell into a valley, breaking into two portions, on Friday evening, police sources have said.

