'Deeply disturbed,' Supreme Court terms Manipur viral video incident as grossest of constitutional and human rights violation

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre and the Manipur government to tell as to what steps it has taken with regard to viral video of two women being paraded naked in May, this year, terming it as "grossest of constitutional and human rights violation".

"We are really disturbed...Using women as an instrument in an area of communal strife to perpetuate gender violence is unacceptable," a bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the viral videos, the bench said it is the time government should step in and take action.

The court asked the Centre and the state government to take action and apprise it about the steps taken in the matter on Friday next.

"We are very deeply disturbed about the videos. We are expressing our deep concern. It is time that the government steps and takes action. This is unacceptable," the bench told Attorney General R Venkatramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

"We are of the view that court must be apprised of the steps taken by the govt so that perpetrators are booked for such violence. What is portrayed in the media and visuals which appeared shows grossest constitutional and human rights violation," the bench added.

The court stressed that using women as instruments of perpetrated violence is against constitutional democracy.

The court fixed the matter for consideration on Friday next, July 28.

The video of two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district during the riot on May 4 surfaced on social media on Wednesday, leaving many shell-shocked and drawing massive condemnation.

The video showed a group of men constantly molesting the two women while they were being taken towards a paddy field. They were seen crying for help.

Confirming the incident, a statement issued by the Manipur Police on Wednesday evening said all-out efforts were underway to arrest the culprits. It said a case of abduction, gang-rape and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants.