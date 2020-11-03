Deeply shocked by 'dastardly' terror attack in Vienna, says PM Modi

Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna. India stands with Austria during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families, tweeted PM Modi.

Three people have died after multiple gunmen opened fire across central Vienna on Monday. Police said on Twitter that at least one person had been killed and that the injured included a police officer. Vienna mayor Michael Ludwig told public broadcaster ORF that 15 people were being treated in Vienna hospitals, and that seven were in a serious condition. Police also said they had shot dead one of the attackers.

Interior Minister Nehammer said all six locations in the attack were near the street housing the central synagogue. The attack happened hours before a partial lockdown was due to go into place due to the rising spread of the coronavirus, with restaurants, cafes and hotels shuttered and restrictions on movement at night. Authorities gave no indication of the identity of the assailants or reason for the attack.

(With inputs from Reuters)