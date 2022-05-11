Defamation case: Rahul seeks exemption from appearance

Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi seeks permanent exemption from appearance in Maha court

In 2014, Kunte had filed the case against Gandhi for his speech where he alleged that the RSS was behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi

PTI
PTI,
  • May 11 2022, 16:02 ist
  • updated: May 11 2022, 16:33 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has moved an application in a court at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, seeking permanent exemption from appearance in a defamation case filed against him. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) J V Paliwal on Tuesday directed the complainant, local RSS activist Rajesh Kunte, to respond to the application and posted the matter for further hearing on May 18.

In 2014, Kunte had filed the case against Gandhi after watching his speech in Thane's Bhiwandi township, where the Congress leader alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi. Kunte had claimed this statement slandered the reputation of the RSS.

In his application moved on Tuesday, Gandhi said being a member of Parliament (from Wayanad in Kerala), he has to visit his constituency, attend to the party work and travel a lot, hence he be exempted from appearing in person before the court. His advocate Narayan Iyer said Gandhi has also stated in his application that whenever required, he be allowed to be represented by his lawyer in the hearing.

On Tuesday, Kunte also moved an application seeking exemption from appearance as he was unwell, which was allowed by the court. In 2018, the court had framed charges against Gandhi in the case, but he had pleaded not guilty. Last month, Kunte paid Rs 1,500 cost to Gandhi, as per the court's directions, as he (Kunte) had sought adjournment in the case. Kunte had moved applications seeking adjournment in the case twice - in March and April - which the court had rejected and asked him to pay Rs 500 (for March) and Rs 1,000 (for April) to Gandhi.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rahul Gandhi
India News
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

In Kyiv, boxing gyms offer chance to ease war stress

In Kyiv, boxing gyms offer chance to ease war stress

E-scooters for nurses speed up healthcare in Jharkhand

E-scooters for nurses speed up healthcare in Jharkhand

Tomato flu breaks out in Kerala, contained quickly

Tomato flu breaks out in Kerala, contained quickly

No 'versus' thing in arts: Ranveer on north-south films

No 'versus' thing in arts: Ranveer on north-south films

Indian chocolate comes of age

Indian chocolate comes of age

Inside a Ukraine hospital, medics work as rockets fall

Inside a Ukraine hospital, medics work as rockets fall

Does crypto crash pose threat to the financial system?

Does crypto crash pose threat to the financial system?

 