Defence min likely to inaugurate border infra projects

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likely to inaugurate key border infra projects on July 9

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 08 2020, 23:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2020, 23:48 ist
The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details. Credit: PTI Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to inaugurate on Thursday multiple border infrastructure projects in strategically key areas including in the western sector, government sources said Wednesday.

A number of bridges in the border areas will be virtually inaugurated, they added.

The government had told the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to continue with its infrastructure projects in the region near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), even as a standoff began on May 5 between the Indian and Chinese armies in eastern Ladakh.

The LAC is de facto border between India and China.

Singh had chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review the progress of various infrastructure projects that are under construction in border areas including Ladakh region.

Official sources had said the status of ongoing infrastructure projects along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), including the Ladakh region, figured prominently in the Tuesday's meeting.

The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in the bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last eight weeks. The tension escalated manifold after the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in clashes in Galwan Valley on June 15.

The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details. According to an American intelligence report the number of casualties on the Chinese side was 35

The Chinese military has removed temporary infrastructure and continued gradual withdrawal of troops from some face-off sites since Monday, government sources said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Defence minister
Rajnath Singh
Indian Army
Line of Actual Control
Border road organisation
infrastructure

What's Brewing

Japan: Fireflies dance alone in this festive season

Japan: Fireflies dance alone in this festive season

Dead, ill, recovered: Celebrities hit by coronavirus

Dead, ill, recovered: Celebrities hit by coronavirus

OIL's gas well fire in Assam continues for a month

OIL's gas well fire in Assam continues for a month

Kannada actor Susheel Gowda kills self

Kannada actor Susheel Gowda kills self

 